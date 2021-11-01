iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.