iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. 58,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,855. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

