iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

