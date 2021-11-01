iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $105.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.83.

