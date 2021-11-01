iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $429.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.16. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $297.95 and a one year high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.