iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.