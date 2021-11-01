iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

