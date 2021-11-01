iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.71

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.71 and last traded at $120.70, with a volume of 33924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,280,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

