iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.79

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.79 and last traded at $165.92, with a volume of 1211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

