ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 893,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.58. 2,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

