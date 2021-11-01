ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.