J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) versus Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Head to Head Analysis

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s 3.48% 6.53% 3.02% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -3.73% -18.06% -1.38%

This is a summary of current ratings for J. Alexander’s and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 3 7 1 2.67

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $183.37 million 1.15 -$22.47 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.10 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -7.90

J. Alexander’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

J. Alexander’s has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats J. Alexander’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

