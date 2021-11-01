J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $15.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,354. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

