James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

FSJ traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 413 ($5.40). The company had a trading volume of 159,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 882.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 936.35. The company has a market cap of £208.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.