Jarvis Network Hits One Day Volume of $461,809.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $461,809.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.