JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290,510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of JD.com worth $144,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

