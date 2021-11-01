Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.62 ($72.49).

EPA:BNP opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.44.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

