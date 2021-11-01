Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.