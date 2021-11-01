Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.55 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

