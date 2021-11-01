Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $188,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $43.00 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

