JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. 24,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.