Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.70

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JRONY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

