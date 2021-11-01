Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JRNGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,577. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Journey Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.