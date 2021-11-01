JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

