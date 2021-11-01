JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $176.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

