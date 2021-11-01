JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

