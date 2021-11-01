JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 166,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.