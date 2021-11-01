JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.09% of L&F Acquisition worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,461,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LNFA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.