Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 269,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,897. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.97.
Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%.
About Jupai
Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
