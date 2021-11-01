Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 269,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,897. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jupai during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jupai during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

