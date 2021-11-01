Jupiter (JUP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $844,804.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $844,804.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00103697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,922.63 or 0.99648911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.72 or 0.07001818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

