Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $107,474.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00080936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.63 or 0.99939159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.33 or 0.07021925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,179,420 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.