KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 634.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after buying an additional 4,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in KE by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.22 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

