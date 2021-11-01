Keep3rV1 Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $372.18 or 0.00609768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $74.44 million and $4.08 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

