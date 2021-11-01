Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

