Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

