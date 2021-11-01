Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $89.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

