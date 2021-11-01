Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 489 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

