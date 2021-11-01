Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $344.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.71 and a 52-week high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

