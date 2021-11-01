Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $612,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,193 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.