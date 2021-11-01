Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $381,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $177.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

