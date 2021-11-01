Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,031 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $5,861,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Limbach stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

