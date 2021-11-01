Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,518 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

