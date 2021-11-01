Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,081 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

