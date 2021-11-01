Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

