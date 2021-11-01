Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

