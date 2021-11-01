Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

