Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.070-$0.120 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

