KeyCorp Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

