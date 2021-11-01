KeyCorp Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
