Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in October

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Keyence stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $606.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

