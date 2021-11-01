Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

